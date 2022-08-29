Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 50,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,164,595 shares in the company, valued at C$28,014,967.90.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$790.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$385.00.

On Friday, July 29th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$790.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$735.00.

On Monday, July 25th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$750.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 5,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$390.00.

Tethys Petroleum Stock Performance

TPL remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

