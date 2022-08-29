The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 613,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 33,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

