The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 6,667 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

