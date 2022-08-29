The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $261.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,993 shares of company stock worth $6,725,947. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.