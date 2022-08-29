The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $43.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

