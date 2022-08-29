The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $43.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.
Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %
Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
