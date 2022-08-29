The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 3.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Howard Hughes worth $80,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $45,715,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

