The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,135 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.06. 85,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

