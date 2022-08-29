The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.88.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

