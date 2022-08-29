TheStreet Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

