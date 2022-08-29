Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0591 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $313.30 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00095343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00259905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.