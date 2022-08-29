Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009034 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00209178 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

