Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 30.1% in August

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder David E. Lazar purchased 1,165,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $897,800.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TTNP remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 43,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.