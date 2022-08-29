TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Update

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCT. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,819,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,042,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 6,215.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 612,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 602,932 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of USCT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

