TokenClub Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

