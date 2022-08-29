Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Up 13%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 382,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 49,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$73.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Torq Resources news, Director Jeffrey Robert Mason bought 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$111,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,157,500 shares in the company, valued at C$625,050.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

