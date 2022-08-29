Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,597 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 9,372 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.02. 211,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

