TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Achieves $123,317.13

TradeStars (TSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $123,317.13 and $10,938.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 831.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00820018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TradeStars Coin Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
