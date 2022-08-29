TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 300,495 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

TransAlta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -12.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in TransAlta by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransAlta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

