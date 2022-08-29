Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Transocean Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

