Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $12.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.75 to $12.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.