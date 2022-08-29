Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.11

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 2123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.52.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

