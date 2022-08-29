TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,589.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $29,050.74 and approximately $5,589.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

