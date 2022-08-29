TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.74.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

