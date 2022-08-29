TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TTEC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TTEC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

