Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$36.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.68.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.