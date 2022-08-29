Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$36.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.68.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.