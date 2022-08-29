Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 54.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,366,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 289,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,534. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

