U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $169,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.