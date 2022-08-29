U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,070.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.72. 2,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.63.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

