U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWSGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Well Services from $27.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of USWS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. 15,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,064. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

