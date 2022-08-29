U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Well Services from $27.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Well Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

U.S. Well Services Trading Up 3.9 %

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

Shares of USWS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. 15,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,064. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

