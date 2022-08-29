Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $29.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

