Ubex Achieves Market Cap of $238,623.29 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $238,623.29 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00203860 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.