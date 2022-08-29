UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

