Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Ultralife Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of ULBI opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $626,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
