Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 4%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 15,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,310,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
Further Reading
