Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 4%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 15,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,310,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 247,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 134,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.