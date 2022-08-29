UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $192.33 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $192.33 million and $47.07 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00013828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,668,058 coins and its circulating supply is 68,756,906 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

