Umbrella Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,774.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $960,748.84 and approximately $60,774.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

