unFederalReserve Hits One Day Trading Volume of $48,415.00 (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. unFederalReserve has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $48,415.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One unFederalReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

unFederalReserve Coin Profile

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 440,655,387 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com.

unFederalReserve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

