Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uniper from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Uniper from €39.00 ($39.80) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.22.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.