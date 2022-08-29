United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 259,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in United Insurance by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 62,072 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UIHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 61,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,137. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

