United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $198.50. 14,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,590. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

