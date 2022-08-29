UnMarshal Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $480,431.16 and approximately $415,006.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UnMarshal
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
