UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

