V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. Announces Dividend

VFC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $41.28. 55,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

