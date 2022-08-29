Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $284.41 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $289.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.20.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

