Valuence Merger Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 29th

Valuence Merger Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 29th. Valuence Merger Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Down 0.8 %

VMCAU stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

