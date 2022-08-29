Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

