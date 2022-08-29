Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1,082.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cabana LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,430. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

