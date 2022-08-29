Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.71. The company had a trading volume of 74,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average is $381.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

