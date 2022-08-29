Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.29. The company had a trading volume of 91,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,799. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

