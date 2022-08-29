Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $111,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.45. 33,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

